Unison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Buckle worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 288,056 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

BKE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. 298,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,500. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

