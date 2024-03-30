Unison Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,738,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.61. 660,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,657. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

