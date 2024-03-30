Unison Advisors LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.28. 4,657,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,427. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $128.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

