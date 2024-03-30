Unison Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,988,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

