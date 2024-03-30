Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 18,803 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up about 6.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 37.61% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $60,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEHP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,789,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 802.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $608,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DEHP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 29,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,869. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $163.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

