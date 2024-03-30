Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 423 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %
MET stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.11. 2,591,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,143. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $74.39.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.66%.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
