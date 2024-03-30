Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 977 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Costamare worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 1,282.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 208,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 133,225 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Stock Performance

CMRE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,297. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

