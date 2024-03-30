Unison Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of ETD stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 358,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

