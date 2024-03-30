Unison Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,669. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.