Unison Advisors LLC Sells 559 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Unison Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 392,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,052. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

