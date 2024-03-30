UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.63 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.63 billion and $885,039.49 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00008679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00148005 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,803,412 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,805,291.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.08940898 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,988,611.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

