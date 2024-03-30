Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Utz Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.6% annually over the last three years. Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. 551,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $255,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,181 shares of company stock worth $10,754,925. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Utz Brands by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 1,428.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

