VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Plans Dividend of $0.46

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4579 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck BDC Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. 621,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

