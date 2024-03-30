VanEck China Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:CBON)

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0408 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck China Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CBON traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.83. 2,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490. VanEck China Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $22.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck China Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 214.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 287,932 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 41,883 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck China Bond ETF

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

