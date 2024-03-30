VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IHY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,534. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

Institutional Trading of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

