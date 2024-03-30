VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Plans $0.13 Dividend

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1251 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMLC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,932. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $26.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,529,000.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

