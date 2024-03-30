VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3004 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA MORT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,627. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $211.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORT. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

