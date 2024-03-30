VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Plans Dividend of $0.11

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1117 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,212. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $455,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

