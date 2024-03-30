Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) to Issue Dividend of $0.77

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.7685 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.60. 777,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,432. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.