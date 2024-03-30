Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2337 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,292. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

