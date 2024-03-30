Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2043 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 850.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.