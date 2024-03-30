Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. 1,403,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

