Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,100 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,606. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

