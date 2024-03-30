Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Boosted by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First International Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.72. 196,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,456. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.