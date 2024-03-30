Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Next Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 166.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The stock has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $366.29 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.18 and its 200 day moving average is $430.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

