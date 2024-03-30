Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Trimmed by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VOO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.29 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

