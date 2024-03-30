Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.29 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

