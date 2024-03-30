Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,785. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $134,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

