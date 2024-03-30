Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $16,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. 4,401,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,785. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

