Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Management Inc.

Cornerstone Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.5% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The firm has a market cap of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $198.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

