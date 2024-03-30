Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 8.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $162.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.87.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

