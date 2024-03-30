Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Posts Earnings Results

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.42% and a negative return on equity of 521.30%.

Vivos Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:VVOS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. 149,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,020. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

