Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,024. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.