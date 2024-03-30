Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.47. 134,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $180.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.67.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

