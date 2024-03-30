Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,632 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. 998,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.