Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:IAE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,301. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
