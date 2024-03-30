Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IAE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,301. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

