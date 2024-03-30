Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $7.35 or 0.00010533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $206.59 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.45572947 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $8,699,139.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

