Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 136,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

ICF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. 134,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

