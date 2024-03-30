Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $66,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

PJUN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 103,369 shares. The firm has a market cap of $648.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

