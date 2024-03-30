Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

PSEP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 53,998 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $578.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

