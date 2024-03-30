Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEPFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

PSEP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 53,998 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $578.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

(Free Report)

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September (BATS:PSEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.