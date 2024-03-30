Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,877,000.

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,407. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $23.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

