Walken (WLKN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.18 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $2.18 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Walken has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 634,189,249 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

