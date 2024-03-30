Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

ACN stock traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.61. 3,614,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,126. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.68 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.56. The company has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

