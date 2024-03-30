Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,090,972 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

