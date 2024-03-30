Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $249.86. The stock had a trading volume of 459,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,999. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.