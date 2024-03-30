Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $198.61 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $366.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.69 and a 200 day moving average of $232.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

