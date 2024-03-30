Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.90. 2,669,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.66. The company has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $198.61 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

