Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.05. 1,392,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.81 and its 200-day moving average is $299.64. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.87 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

