Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $158.81. 1,302,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.07 and its 200-day moving average is $144.50. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.