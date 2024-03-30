Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.1% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,348,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,753,720. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

